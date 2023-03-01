INDIA

UP court acquits Union Minister SP Singh Baghel in 7-yr-old case

NewsWire
0
0

A special MP-MLA court has acquitted Union Minister of State S.P. Singh Baghel after almost seven years in a case of violation of the section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also acquitted former MP Prabhudayal Katheria and former MLA Ram Pratap Singh.

The Etmadpur police station in Agra had registered a case against the leaders over defiance of a notice issued to them.

The police had issued the notice against Mahapanchayat organised on April 8, 2016.

The leaders allegedly carried out the Mahapanchayat, following which the police initiated proceedings against 11 people, including the three leaders.

The leaders were acquitted due to a lack of evidence as the prosecution could not call any independent witnesses to prove its charge nor was such a witness named in the charge sheet.

Moreover, the plaintiff in the above-mentioned case had passed away, and the court found inconsistencies in the statements of all the prosecution witnesses.

20230301-122802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Low pressure area over south Andaman Sea, IMD predicts heavy rainfall...

    Covid took away her job, mushroom farming changed her fortunes

    Teesta Setalvad moves SC seeking bail, hearing on Aug 22

    Amit Shah might call on Sourav Ganguly on Friday