UP court admits complaint against Rahul

A Lucknow court has registered a complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after a city-based lawyer approached it with a plea to register an FIR against the Wayanad MP for his alleged remarks against V.D. Savarkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Passing the order on an application moved by one Nripendra Pandey under Section 156 (3), additional civil judge (senior division) Ambrish Kumar Srivastava has posted the matter for January 9 to record the statement of the complainant.

Pandey had sought registration of an FIR, however, the court found the case fit for registering the complaint and examining the complainant, and his witnesses.

Pandey has alleged in his pela that on November 17, Rahul Gandhi, with the intention of spreading hatred in the society called the nationalist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a servant of the British, adding that he took a pension from the British.

20221225-090601

