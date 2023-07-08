INDIA

UP court grants bail to Pakistani woman, her Indian partner

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida has granted bail to the Pakistani woman, who fell in love with an Indian man and was illegally staying in India, and her partner. 

The woman, identified as Seema Haider, her partner Sachin Meena and his father Netrapal Meena were arrested recently. Seema was booked for illegally entering India, while Sachin and Netrapal were booked for sheltering the illegal immigrant.

The couple got in touch in 2019 through the online game PUBG and eventually got closer.

According to Advocate Hemant Krishna Parashar, the couple first met in Nepal in March and they tied the knot at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu.

As Seema was not willing to return to Pakistan, she boarded a bus to India and reached here on May 13. Since then, the couple was residing together at a rented house in Ambedkar Nagar, Rabupura.

After police came to know about this, they reached their residence but by then, the couple had escaped.

A police team later nabbed the couple and Sachin’s father from Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

Parashar cited Seema’s four children, who were allowed to stay with her in jail, and their security concerns during the bail plea hearing. After this, the court granted bail to both of them. Besides, Sachin’s father was also granted bail by the court.

Police recovered three fake Aadhaar cards from Seema and Sachin.

