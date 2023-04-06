A court in Muzaffarnagar has issued summons to a CBI inspector for “laxity in litigation” and not producing valid documents in the 29-year-old Rampur Tiraha case.

On February 26 this year, non-bailable warrants (NBW) were issued against 22 accused policemen after which 18 cops were produced by the CBI in the fast-track court hearing on March 26.

The CBI officer, Devendra Meena, had submitted in court that the remaining four accused were dead.

Thereafter, the court sought “certified papers” related to their death before the hearing on April 4 but Meena failed to present the papers.

“The honourable additional district judge (7), Shakti Singh, observed that the concerned inspector did not seem to be taking interest in the case. Irked by his negligent conduct, the court has issued a notice under section 394 of CrPC asking him to appear in court on April 18, and directed the CBI director to act against the officer,” said district government counsel, Rajeev Sharma.

On night of October 1, 1994, hundreds of activists, on their way to Delhi from the hilly region of Uttar Pradesh (now Uttarakhand), were stopped by police at the Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar.

Initially, there was a lathi-charge followed by police firing in which at least six people died and several others were injured.

Later, incidents of sexual assault on women, including minors were also reported. Subsequently, six cases were registered at Chhapar police station against the accused cops for the violence.

