INDIA

UP: Court orders attachment of assets of Mukhtar Ansari’s MLA son

NewsWire
0
0

The special MP-MLA Court has ordered the attachment of property of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s MLA son Abbas Ansari in connection with an arms licence case.

Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate A.K. Srivastava passed the order while hearing the prosecution’s plea.

The court has fixed November 17 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against Abbas on July 14.

Later, it had declared him an absconder on August 11.

Filing the plea seeking an attachment order, the prosecution had said that despite best efforts of the investigating officer, the accused was not traceable and hence the court should pass order for attaching his property.

In the FIR lodged against Abbas, it was alleged that he obtained a gun licence from Lucknow and later got it transferred to Delhi where he purchased many arms on a changed address claiming that he was a famous shooter.

20221018-042605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bypoll to 1 Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha on June 13

    National Games: Sreeshankar expects tough competition in men’s long jump

    K’taka warns of action against hospitals over beds

    Kerala’s first artificial heart implantation done successfully