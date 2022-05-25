The courts in Uttar Pradesh are on a do-good mission.

After a court asked a juvenile to work in a ‘gaushala (cow shed)’ to atone for his sins, the Allahabad High court has granted bail to an accused on the condition that he would serve ‘cold’ water and sherbet in the area in order to create goodwill and amity.

The man was accused of being part of a mob which indulged in group clashes after Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results.

While directing that the applicant be released on bail, Justice Ajay Bhanot placed the condition before the accused Nawab.

Earlier, the counsel for the petitioner had submitted that respective parties would serve cold sherbet and water to passers-by and thirsty travellers for one week at a public place in Hapur district at a date and time of their choice to promote amity.

The court directed that the parties may make an application to the superintendent of police, Hapur and the district magistrate, Hapur in this regard.

“The local police and administration shall ensure that appropriate arrangements are made so that the activity can continue in peace and without any impediment and creates the intended goodwill and amity,” the court said.

While giving the example of Mahatma Gandhi and his sacrifice, the court further added that seekers of different paths would do well to remember him who, by the example of his life and the fact of his death, reminds us that the quest of all religions and the essence of an Indian’s dharma is love for fellow beings.

Emphasizing the importance of freedom, the court further observed that many generations of Indians gave their blood, sweat, tears and toil to wrest freedom from the shackles of slavery.

An FIR was lodged following an altercation that took place between political rivals which had escalated into a violent brawl in the aftermath of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results.

An FIR was lodged at police station Simbhawali of Hapur district under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections of IPC.

The applicant has been in jail since March 11. The bail application of the applicant was rejected by sessions judge Hapur on April 11.

20220525-082601