INDIA

UP: Dalit head accused of sexually harassing upper caste woman teacher

NewsWire
0
0

A woman assistant professor, belonging to an upper caste, has accused her Dalit head of department of a prominent engineering college in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, of sexual harassment.

She has alleged that the accused, Sunil Verma, threatened to frame her in SC/ST Act if she did not surrender to his “wishes”.

She also accused the educational director of connivance with the head of department and making obscene comments, apart from shamelessly coaxing her to “oblige” the accused.

According to the FIR, the survivor, a resident of Mohanlalganj, is an assistant professor, and she was being harassed by Verma for a long time.

Mill Area SHO Sanjay Singh said that an FIR has been registered against Verma and Digvijay Singh under the charges of IPC’s sections 294 (reciting obscene songs), 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Rae Bareli SP Alok Priyadarshi said that a probe is being conducted by a CO rank officer and those found guilty would be brought to book soon.

20230517-090002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Competition to file PILs, courts must consider importance: Law Minister

    Chennithala approaches Kerala HC against ‘fraudulent voters list’

    Thackeray backs Murmu for President, dumps Oppn’s Yashwant Sinha (Ld)

    Zakir Naik’s presence at FIFA World Cup in Qatar draws flak