The Uttar Pradesh government’s outreach to Indian diaspora, ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit 2023, is evoking a good response.

A delegation that includes UP Industry Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta and PWD minister Jitin Prasada participated in a roadshow in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday.

Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal, who is accompanying the delegation, said in a release that Indians here are quite enamoured by progress made by UP in the past six years.

The delegation from Uttar Pradesh met notable India business leaders before the Investor roadshow in Germany on December 8 at Frankfurt.

He said that the Indian Business community in Frankfurt was invited to expand their business in Uttar Pradesh and join the State in the UP Global Investors’ Summit 2023.

Delegations are visiting various countries as a precursor to the upcoming UP Global Investors’ Summit 2023 and the state government is reaching out to investors through Investor Connect Roadshows in some 18 Countries and 7 Key India cities, to propagate the investment attractiveness of Uttar Pradesh and garner investment intents.

Business leaders from India are being requested to choose Uttar Pradesh as their investment destination in India. Investments in sectors such as Logistics, Textile, Healthcare & Pharma, Tourism, Automotive & EV, and opportunities in Skill Development & Skilled-labour Exchange were discussed.

In an initiative to achieve the ambitious target of making the State a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years set by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UP-GIS) 2023 is being organised from 10 to 12 February 2023 in Lucknow.

