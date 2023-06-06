The Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department has directed its staff to submit details of their movable and immovable properties as well as of their dependents.

This is in accordance with the Yogi Adityanath government’s policy of zero tolerance toward corruption as well as to bring transparency in the working of the officers and employees.

Amrit Abhijat, principal secretary, urban development, said, “To free the urban bodies from corruption, officers and employees have been directed to submit details of their movable and immovable properties in their names as well as their dependents on the Manav Sampada portal.”

At the time of first appointment and after every five years, every government officer/ employee shall, through the normal course, declare to the appointing authority all such immovable property owned by him as well as acquired by him through gift, on lease or mortgage or other attached capitals as may be held by him from time to time or held by any member of the family.

They will have to give details of property, shares and other capital. The details of the property will be uploaded on Manav Sampada portal developed by NIC, he said.

To bring transparency in the transfer process, merit-based online transfer policy has also been implemented.

It has been decided to fix KPI (Key Performance Indicators) of all the officers/employees for the said process.

Some of the officers have been exempted from KPI.

Instructions have been given to all the departmental heads to provide information to all the officers/employees while determining the KPI (Key Performance Indicators), he added.

