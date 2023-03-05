INDIALIFESTYLE

UP DGP becomes victim of caller ID spoofing, con hauls up officers

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police D.S. Chauhan has become a victim of call spoofing trick where an unidentified person posed as DGP and called up the police officials.

The police are now trying to trace the offender.

According to police sources, the unknown caller dialled two police station in-charges under the Kanpur police Commissionerate and collected information about a case while seeking favours.

The police apprehended that the unknown caller had made calls to several other police officers as well as administrative officials, using the same trick.

The matter came to light last week when the UP Police headquarters found a viral audio clip of the conversation between a police station in-charge and a person who was supposedly the DGP.

Later, it came to light that a fraudster had made this call using the call spoofing trick to pose as the top police officer.

Police officials have secretly started investigation to trace the unknown caller after registration of an FIR of impersonation and Information Technology (IT) Act against an unidentified person with the Hazratganj police station in this connection.

Three teams have been constituted to trace the caller who was misusing the DGP’s name.

According to the complaint, the unknown caller sought information about the case while making a call to Sajeti police station in-charge of Kanpur and tried to seek favours for one party.

He said the caller posing as the DGP also used abusive language with the in-charge while pulling him up for not taking action in the case.

Similarly, the caller dialled the Babupurwa police station in-charge of Kanpur, gave wrong information about an incident and asked to take action against a person.

According to cyber experts, caller ID spoofing is a trick in which a person can use an application in which the receiver’s mobile phone will display the caller’s number as different than the actual one (i.e the number that the caller had fed in the application).

For example, the receiver’s phone will display an official’s number if the same is fed in the application even though the call is not made from the official’s phone.

20230305-083802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA to question LeT terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda in Darbhanga train...

    Battle for UP: Bhojpuri singers at war

    Opposing Constitution Day shows Cong has no faith in it: Union...

    Prime Minister Modi extends greetings on National Voters’ Day