The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) has sought a report in connection with clashes in Sultanpur after some clerics alleged that action was being taken against one side.

The police have booked 55 people and arrested 30 in connection with the clashes during a procession for Durga idol immersion in Sultanpur on Monday.

At least 12 persons had suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Cleric Maulana Mehatrul Islam said that those booked in the case were mainly from the minority community.

Police have charged the accused with attempt to murder and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act, 2020.

Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Somen Barma said, “On the basis of CCTV footage and video clips of the incident, 55 people have been identified of whom 30 have been arrested. The arrested persons include the principal and maulvi of a madrassa who had reportedly incited the mob to hurl stones at the procession.”

The officer said that the statements of residents present at the spot would also be recorded. Cops are also making efforts to identify the people whose vehicles got damaged during the violence and get their case registered.

“Both sides were party to the violence,” he said.

Around 6 p.m. on October 10, at least 50 people were taking out a procession for Durga idol immersion. When the procession reached Ibrahimpur locality, members of the minority community objected to the loud music and asked the processionists to lower the volume as they were offering ‘namaz’.

An argument ensued which resulted in a clash between the two groups.

