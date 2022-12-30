BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

UP districts to hold investors’ summits

In a run up to the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held in February 2023, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise investors’ summits in all 75 districts of the state to accomplish its goal of attracting investment of over Rs 10 lakh crore to the state.

The decision comes after success of the recently organised day-long investors’ summit in Barabanki district.

The state’s Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has issued letters to all district magistrates instructing them to organise investors’ summit in their respective districts by January 20.

Apart from the District Magistrates, the Chief Secretary has also directed all departments to organise investor-connect programme by January 20.

Through such meetings, the district magistrates will also solve pending problems of local industrialists. Additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments have been instructed to meet investors and solve their problems.

Barabanki was the first district in the state to hold an investors’ summit to attract investment on December 19.

The district industry promotion entrepreneurship development centre, Barabanki, in collaboration with the Indian Industry Association, Barabanki chapter, had organised a day-long investors’ summit where an intent to invest Rs 867.2 crore was signed.

Investment proposals received at the summit had exceeded the target of Rs 500 crore.

