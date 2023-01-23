INDIA

UP: Doctor booked for patient’s death

NewsWire
0
0

A gynaecologist has been booked for the death of a female patient, allegedly due to the negligence in a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha.

Amroha’s chief medical officer Dr Rajiv Singhal said that a district three-member probe team has been formed to investigate the matter.

An FIR has been lodged against the doctor on the complaint of the deceased woman’s husband.

The woman Radha, a mother of two, had died on Friday.

Her family alleged that the doctor left a portion of the bandage inside her abdomen when he operated on her.

Mahendra Saini, the husband of the deceased woman, said he took his wife to a private hospital where she underwent a surgery around a month ago.

Officials said even after the operation, she could not get relief and she went back to the same hospital.

However, after a few days when there was still no relief, her kin took her to another private hospital in Bijnor where a CT scan was done, which the family alleged, showed the bandage in the abdomen.

20230123-085201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karnaprayag: Authorities order evacuation as houses develop cracks

    WHO revises air quality guidelines, experts suggest India should revise its...

    Bihar: Bhagalpur MP accused of corruption

    Shaheer Sheikh unveils twist in the tale of ‘Woh Toh Hai...