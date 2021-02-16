The CBI has carried out searches in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra in the case of a doctor who was found dead at her home in mysterious circumstances, and whose family accused her in-laws for killing her for dowry, officials said on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case last month after Supreme Court’s December 2020 order.

The agency sleuths raided two premises of the accused in Agra and recovered some incriminating evidence in the form of documents relevant to the case, and some immovable assets. These documents include laptop, mobile phones and some papers relating to various bank accounts.

The CBI registered a formal case on January 22 against five accused including the woman’s husband in compliance with Supreme Court’s December 17 order and took over the investigation from UP Police.

Victim’s husband Sumit, father-in-law S.C. Agarwal, mother-in-law Anita, brother-in-law Amit and sister-in-law Tulika were booked by the agency in the case.

Deepti’s father had levelled allegations that his daughter was killed by her in-laws and her husband. It was further alleged that the accused were continuously demanding dowry and used to torture her for this.

It was also alleged that the father had tried to meet the demands of dowry many times but that did not satisfy the in-laws and ultimately she was tortured and died on August 6 last year.

The husband was then arrested by local police, and currently he is in judicial custody. “Investigation is still on in the case,” said the CBI.

–IANS

