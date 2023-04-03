INDIA

UP Dy CM Maurya meets PM; says BJP will win all 80 seats in 2024 LS polls

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday exuded confidence in BJP winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

While emerging from Parliament House complex after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, Maurya told the waiting media persons that the PM has guided him regarding the 2024 general elections.

He claimed that the entire atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh is BJP-oriented. The party is extremely strong and continuous efforts are being made to strengthen it further. “Lotus is set to bloom again in the municipal elections in 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” he stated.

Notably, being the most populous state in the country, the BJP’s campaigns are focused on Uttar Pradesh. Even the Muslim community outreach programme is also quite active and effective in the state.

