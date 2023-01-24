INDIA

UP Dy CM orders probe in alcohol consumption in CHCs

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has ordered the removal of the superintendent, following reports of alleged alcohol consumption at a community health centre (CHC) in Prayagraj.

The chief medical officer (CMO) of Prayagraj has been ordered to investigate the matter and submit his report in three days.

Similarly, in another incident of mismanagement from a CHC in Jalaun district, Pathak has directed the CMO Jalaun to investigate and submit a report within four days.

On January 22, in Kaudihar CHC in Prayagraj, an alleged case related to consumption of alcohol by the superintendent and other medical officers had come to light, which was reported by a large section of the media.

The Jalaun case was also reported.

Pathak said that negligence will not be tolerated in the treatment of patients.

“Drinking or consumption of alcohol on the premises of CHC by medical officers is unethical. It will not be accepted under any circumstances. No medical officer and employees have the right to do so. Strict action will be initiated against those who do such things. The inquiry officer should submit the report in due course of time,” he added.

