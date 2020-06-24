UP Dy CM warns Priyanka Gandhi of ‘action’

Lucknow, June 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has warned Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of ‘action’ if she does not respond to the notice sent to her by the Agra District Magistrate for posting wrong figures of the corona deaths.

Keshav Prasad Maurya accused Priyanka Gandhi of resorting to ‘cheap politics’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Congress general secretary is resorting to cheap politics since Covid-19 cases started emerging in UP. The claim of deaths made by her in Agra due to Covid-19 is false. The district administration has served her notice and if she fails to reply then we will take action,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He pointed out that earlier, the Congress indulged in bus politics and when their state party president Ajay Lallu was sent to jail, Priyanka Gandhi did not even bother to meet him.

He further said, “The Gandhi family should apologise for making baseless allegations on the Covid-19 situation and LAC face-off.”

Maurya also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statements on the Galwan clash.

“Rahul Gandhi is raising questions on the courage shown by our forces along the LAC. The Congress is the main opposition party in our country, but it behaves like a supporter of China and Pakistan. When all the other parties supported the government and Army in the meeting called by the PM, Sonia Gandhi was in disagreement. I think the entire Gandhi family should apologise for the language used and the baseless allegations they are hurling at us,” he stated.

It may be recalled that the Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh had sent a notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asking for a corrigendum within 24 hours for her tweet which claimed that 28 deaths took place due to Covid-19 in Agra in 48 hours.

According to the official, such ‘false information demotivates the corona warriors’.

However, after the notice, Priyanka Gandhi once again questioned the coronavirus situation in Agra by posting a tweet and sought Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s response.

In a tweet, Priyanka claimed that the death rate in Agra was higher than Mumbai and Delhi.

Targeting Agra District Magistrate for sending her the notice, Priyanka Gandhi said “An officer should focus on fixing the loopholes and ensuring better facilities rather than blaming others for the negligence.”

–IANS

