HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

UP DyCM orders probe as patient goes missing from hospital

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered a probe into the case of a patient gone missing from Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College.

Pathak has issued an order to investigate the matter and sought a report from the principal of the college in three days.

Pathak also issued a warning and added that instances such as the disappearance of the patient should be checked using CCTV cameras and they must be in a working condition.

“Along with this, statements from the nurses, paramedical staff and security personnel on duty ought to be taken soon,” he said.

It may be recalled that a patient admitted to Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College went missing two weeks back.

The relatives have been reaching the hospital daily in search of the patient, but no help is forthcoming from the hospital officials.

Paramlal, a class four employee in a school located in Narayan Bagh, was admitted to the medical college after he complained of shortness of breath. He was admitted to the TB ward and then discharged.

His mother-in-law Sunita said that Paramlal’s condition deteriorated and he was readmitted to the hospital. Paramlal’s wife Rakhi is physically challenged.

Meanwhile Rakhi fell ill and her mother stayed back to take care of her. When she went to the hospital after a gap of a few days, Paramlal was found missing. The mother-in-law went around looking for her son-in-law but could not find him.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr Sachin Mathur said that the matter would be investigated.

The hospital authorities have maintained a studied silence on the incident.

20230214-082802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases rise to over 13,000 amid eased...

    Gujarat is ‘Most Favoured State’ in Centre’s health doles: RTI

    India adds over 44K Covid cases, 738 deaths in 24 hrs

    UK records lowest daily coronavirus death toll since Sep