Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered a probe into the case of a patient gone missing from Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College.

Pathak has issued an order to investigate the matter and sought a report from the principal of the college in three days.

Pathak also issued a warning and added that instances such as the disappearance of the patient should be checked using CCTV cameras and they must be in a working condition.

“Along with this, statements from the nurses, paramedical staff and security personnel on duty ought to be taken soon,” he said.

It may be recalled that a patient admitted to Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College went missing two weeks back.

The relatives have been reaching the hospital daily in search of the patient, but no help is forthcoming from the hospital officials.

Paramlal, a class four employee in a school located in Narayan Bagh, was admitted to the medical college after he complained of shortness of breath. He was admitted to the TB ward and then discharged.

His mother-in-law Sunita said that Paramlal’s condition deteriorated and he was readmitted to the hospital. Paramlal’s wife Rakhi is physically challenged.

Meanwhile Rakhi fell ill and her mother stayed back to take care of her. When she went to the hospital after a gap of a few days, Paramlal was found missing. The mother-in-law went around looking for her son-in-law but could not find him.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr Sachin Mathur said that the matter would be investigated.

The hospital authorities have maintained a studied silence on the incident.

