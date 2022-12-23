HEALTHINDIA

UP DyCM warns of action against those who misbehave with patients

Taking a strong note of incidents related to doctors misbehaving with patients, Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, has warned of strict action against those misbehaving with patients under any circumstances.

“Patients and their relatives should not face any kind of problem in the hospital. Doctors and employees should bring change in their way of work. Incidents like extortion and misbehaviour with patients should not happen under any circumstances. Strict action will be taken against those who do this,” said Pathak.

He said that the government was continuously making efforts to provide facilities to the patients.

“Since 2017, there has been a lot of improvement in the hospitals. There has been a change in the behaviour of the doctors and staff. Resources have also increased. Efforts are being made to provide the benefits of government schemes to the patients. There should not be any negligence in the treatment of patients and that all the treatment facilities will be provided free of cost in government hospitals,” he added.

The deputy chief minister also ordered that CCTV cameras should be installed outside OT. Officers should see where the cameras are installed, money should not be taken from patients under any circumstances, and special vigilance should also be taken in women’s hospitals. All medicines should be made available free of cost to the patients, special care should be taken for cleanliness, “he said.

