A 65-year-old farmer was attacked and killed by a wild elephant in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhipur Kheri district.

Ram Bharose was attacked by the elephant in his field under the Mohammadi Kotwali circle. When some farmers from neighbouring fields raised an alarm and created noise, the tusker retreated after trampling the farmer.

The farmer died on the spot.

On receiving information, forest range officer Naresh Pal Singh, deputy range officer Ram Naresh Verma along with other officials, rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The area is close to the Maheshpur range forests, part of the south Kheri Forest division, where a herd of wild elephants from Nepal has been reported in recent months.

Divisional Forest Officer, south Kheri, Sanjay Biswal said efforts were on to drive back the herd of wild elephants to Nepal.

