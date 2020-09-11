UP family donates money meant for post-death rituals

Hamirpur (UP), Sep 11 (IANS) In a heart-warming gesture, a family in Hamirpur district chose not to spend money on the post-death rituals of their deceased mother but gave a fixed deposit receipt of Rs 5,000 each to 25 girls from poor families.

Pramod Gupta is a reputed medical practitioner in Jhansi district. His mother died last week due to age-related problems.

Gupta and his family went to their native Bihuni village in Hamirpur district for their mother’s last rites.

However, instead of hosting the ‘tehraveen’ community feast as per tradition, the family decided to help poor girls and gave them Rs 5,000 each.

“We decided that this corona crisis has caused problems for many so instead of spending money on a feast, we should give it to girls who can use it for education. My mother also would have liked the idea. Besides, it was not feasible to host a community feast and invite a large group during the pandemic,” the doctor said.

–IANS

amita/rs/bg