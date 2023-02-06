The charred bodies of four members of a family have been found at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district.

The deceased have been identified as Indra Bahadur Maurya (42), his wife Sushila Devi (36), their daughter Chandni (13), and son Aryan (8).

Confirming the incident, Gorakhpur SSP Gaurav Grover said some villagers saw smoke billowing out of their house. They rushed there and found the four burnt bodies in the same room, he added.

Grover said police and a forensic team were collecting evidence from spot.

“An inquiry into the matter has been initiated and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination,” the SSP added.

The officials said Indra Bahadur Maurya and his family were living in their newly-constructed house at the corner of the village. Maurya is said to have borrowed money to run his vegetable outlet.

However, he was facing financial crisis that led to frequent quarrels with his wife.

Local sources claimed that there were injury marks on the bodies of his wife and kids which indicates that Maurya first killed his wife and children and then set the house ablaze.

20230206-082403