INDIA

UP: Family of four found charred to death

NewsWire
0
0

The charred bodies of four members of a family have been found at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district.

The deceased have been identified as Indra Bahadur Maurya (42), his wife Sushila Devi (36), their daughter Chandni (13), and son Aryan (8).

Confirming the incident, Gorakhpur SSP Gaurav Grover said some villagers saw smoke billowing out of their house. They rushed there and found the four burnt bodies in the same room, he added.

Grover said police and a forensic team were collecting evidence from spot.

“An inquiry into the matter has been initiated and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination,” the SSP added.

The officials said Indra Bahadur Maurya and his family were living in their newly-constructed house at the corner of the village. Maurya is said to have borrowed money to run his vegetable outlet.

However, he was facing financial crisis that led to frequent quarrels with his wife.

Local sources claimed that there were injury marks on the bodies of his wife and kids which indicates that Maurya first killed his wife and children and then set the house ablaze.

20230206-082403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fake apps targeting vaccine registration programmes in India

    R.C.P. Singh questions use of ‘Janata Darbars’, Nitish flares up

    Abdul Bari Siddiqui expected to be RJD’s new Bihar chief

    ‘BSF committed to maintain sanctity, integrity of borders’