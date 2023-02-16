A family of nine has made a truck their temporary abode since the past 10 days when their two-storeyed house in the Vineet Khand-I area developed cracks due to digging activities at an adjacent construction site.

Even as the family fights a legal battle seeking compensation, they all sleep in a truck parked outside as a precautionary measure.

The cracks were first seen on February 2 and its boundary wall collapsed on the night of February 6. Workers at the site then erected scaffolding to keep the house from collapsing altogether.

Durga Pratap Singh, the owner of the house in question, says “It has been over 10 days since we are forced to live out in the open. Our one-year-old son has received several injuries on his legs while playing. Deep digging done at the adjacent plot poses a threat to my son’s life. Seeing the incompetence and apathy of officials, we have now hired a lawyer to take the issue to the court. We want compensation.”

Refuting the allegation of official ignorance, Gyanendra Verma, additional secretary-Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), said the family had earlier alleged that a fake survey report was prepared that stated there were no cracks in the building.

On Wednesday, an LDA team, which included Verma, visited the site for inspection. He said diggings at the construction site was done without following the necessary protocol.

“We also asked the family to provide us a map of their house, but they were unwilling to share it with us,” he said.

Awadhesh Singh, LDA assistant engineer, said “The construction site was sealed. A notice was served on its owner, Dr. Sanu Rastogi, earlier. An FIR was lodged against him at the Gomti Nagar police station based on the family’s complaint.”

