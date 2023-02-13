A 30-year-old farmer allegedly ended his life by hanging after his crop was damaged by stray cattle.

The incident took place at Madarpur under Zarifnagar police circle.

The deceased farmer, Shri Krishna’s brother, Kishan Kumar, said, “My brother was upset and worried when his crop was completely ruined. He killed himself due to heavy losses because he had taken a loan for farming.”

Vijay Kumar Mishra, SDM (Sahaswan), said, “We are investigating the reason behind the step taken by the farmer. Appropriate action will be taken once the probe is complete.”

The farmer’s body has been sent for autopsy and the report is awaited, police added.

