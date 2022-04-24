INDIA

The body of a 42-year-old farmer was allegedly found hanging from a tree in Sona Arjunpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district while the mutilated body of his 35-year-old servant was found stuffed in a sack nearby.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited.

The body of the servant is reportedly decomposed.

Suraj Rai, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Saharanpur, on Sunday said, “Prima facie it seems that the farmer identified as Pramod Rana had died by suicide while his servant had been murdered. It is not yet clear if Rana had murdered his servant Praveen who had been missing since April 19 and his relatives had even filed a missing person report. Forensic teams are investigating the matter and thoroughly checking the call detail reports of the deceased.”

The family of the victim said Rana had left home on Friday evening under the pretext of watering the crops but he did not return.

A day later, his body was allegedly found hanging from a mango tree.

Rana is survived by his wife and two daughters. His elder brother’s wife and their 20-year-old daughter also stay in the same house.

The police said they were also investigating a possible love angle in the case.

