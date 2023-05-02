INDIA

UP farmer gets electrocuted at farm fence

NewsWire
0
0

A young farmer was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high-voltage electric fence at a farmland in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district.

The fence was laid around the field in Mirzapur area to prevent stray cattle from damaging crops by the victim Vijay Kumar’s elder brother, Budhpal.

Budhpal said: “The fence was set up quite close to an electric pole and it got charged by an accident and my brother got electrocuted. I tried saving my brother but despite all efforts, he died on the spot.”

Man Bahadur, SHO of Mirzapur police station, said: “The body has been sent for an autopsy. However, no complaint has been lodged by anyone so far. We are investigating the matter.”

In a similar case in January, a 40-year-old man was killed in the Mohammadi area of neighbouring Kheri district.

The state government has banned the use of electrified fences but farmers continue to put them up to save their crops from stray cattle.

20230502-081602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam to announce new land policy for tribals with increased land...

    TN to decide on release of 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi...

    Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Z-Morh tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway today

    Turning its back on Maoist past, Bastar presents a new face