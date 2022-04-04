INDIA

UP farmer’s suicide note kicks up major row

NewsWire
0
0

A suicide note, purportedly written by a farmer in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district who committed suicide, has created a major controversy.

The body of the farmer, identified as Inderpal, was recovered under mysterious circumstances near a temple in Rasoolabad area on Sunday.

His family created a ruckus following the recovery of the suicide note in which the farmer had written that he was taking the extreme step as his land had been forcibly occupied by the Nagar Panchayat authorities.

Inderpal’s son Ankur said: “There was an orchard on our agricultural land which was forcibly occupied by the Nagar Panchayat claiming it to be its land and then forcibly dug a pond on it. My father had produced all the papers of the land, but no one listened to his grievance”.

Angry over the suicide note, Inderpal’s family members and locals of the area created a ruckus.

The family members have accused the executive officer (EO) of the Nagar Panchayat of high handedness and demanded action against him and others.

Circle Officer Ashapal Singh said the allegations will be investigated.

“Action will be taken after on the basis of the autopsy report”, he further said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also lashed out at the BJP government with regard to the incident.

“The news of a farmer committing suicide by consuming poison, and leaving behind a suicide note to protest against the digging exercise in his field by the Nagar Panchayat in Kanpur Dehat, is very saddening. The victim’s family should get immediate compensation and justice,” he said in a tweet.

20220404-083801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K L-G takes ride in Olectra Greentech bus

    TN vaccinates 75.3% kids in 15-18 age group

    India calls for global cooperation to combat fugitive economic offenders

    Ahead of ‘Thalaivii’ release, Kangana visits Jayalalithaa’s memorial