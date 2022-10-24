INDIA

UP farmers want reassessment of crop loss due to rain

NewsWire
0
0

Farmers in Pilibhit are claiming that they have suffered crop losses to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

A recent survey of the same by the commissioner of Bareilly division, Sanyukta Samaddar, claims that the damage to crops in Pilibhit district is around Rs 4.5 crore.

Farmers are now demanding a fresh survey to assess the losses.

A farmer leader said, “We have incurred heavy loss due to the incessant rainfall. If the state government had been fair enough in its intentions, the manual survey of the damage would not have been conducted.”

He slammed the state government for its promptness in satellite monitoring of crop residues’ burning but lack of use of technology in assessing the damage to crops.

It is noteworthy that more than 1,300 villages across 18 districts have been affected by floods in UP due to incessant rainfall this month.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has called a meeting with farmers at Neuria town in Pilibhit on October 28 to raise this issue.

RLD leader Manjit Singh said, “In Pilibhit, the paddy crops have been cultivated in an area of 1.35 lakh hectares this year. The farmers normally harvest at least 50 quintals of paddy per hectare meaning thereby that the total produce would have been on par with 67,50,000 quintals if the weather conditions had been normal. If the average damage to crop is assessed at merely 7 per cent, although the actual loss was much higher, it comes to 47,200 quintals of paddy which is valued at Rs 96.39 crore at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,040. The damage to other crops, including the sugarcane is an additional loss to farmers.”

20221024-090203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TRAC develops plant growth monitoring system

    Centre channels foreign aid to States/UTs

    Ex-Congress MLA in UP seeks time from Priyanka, alleges conspiracy in...

    PM Modi conferred with 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai