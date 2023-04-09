INDIALIFESTYLE

UP: Father & daughter die after consuming poison, son critical

A day after he allegedly poisoned his minor children and then consumed it himself, a 54-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter died in Rampur on Saturday.

The father Salim was alone at home with his daughter and 10-year-old son when the alleged incident occurred, police said.

“Salim gave rat poison to the children before consuming it himself,” his wife Mehtab said.

Salim and Iram have died while the son’s condition is critical.

Salim and Mehtab were parents to seven children and were facing financial constraints.

Their only son was suffering from thalassemia.

Mehtab, however, alleged that Salim was under duress after the local administration slapped the family with a notice to vacate their home of 33 years in 2021.

“The notice stated that our house was built on encroached land. We have appealed against the order in court. Salim was under stress because of the order,” she alleged.

Local officials have denied the charge.

SDM Nirankar Singh told reporters, “The family was suffering from financial constraints and mental stress because their son was suffering from thalassemia. The notice regarding their home was issued in 2021 and the matter is sub-judice.”

