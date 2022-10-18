INDIA

UP: Father on hunger strike after daughter elopes

A man has been on hunger strike here since the past five days after his daughter eloped with her boyfriend, taking Rs three lakh cash from the house.

The girl, 18, eloped about a fortnight ago and the police have failed to trace her.

The girl’s marriage was to be held on October 15 with a boy of her parents’ choice.

The family convened a panchayat meeting and tried to pressurise the boy’s family to help trace the couple but they refused.

Later, the father of the missing girl filed a complaint against the accused.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Singh Pundeer said, “We have registered the case and efforts are on to trace the girl.”

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

