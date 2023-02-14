The police have registered an FIR against over 24 people, including Deputy Collector Maitha, Tehsildar, Kanungo, Lekhpal, and SHO, after two women died during an anti-encroachment drive in a village here.

A case of murder and attempt to murder has also been lodged against more than a dozen unknown people, said police sources.

Two women- mother and daughter- died in a fire during an anti-encroachment drive at a village in Kanpur Dehat district on Monday evening.

While the police said the two women set themselves on fire, their family claimed it was the policemen who set their hut ablaze when the women were inside, which resulted in the deaths.

The incident took place in the Madauli village in the Rura area of the district where the police, district administration and revenue officials had gone to remove encroachments from a “gram samaj” or government land, a police official said.

The villagers said the officials arrived with a bulldozer without any prior notice.

Following the deaths, tension prevails in the area between the villagers and the police. Villagers threw bricks at the policemen, who left the spot after the incident.

