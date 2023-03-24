INDIA

UP: Five get life term in 1978 murder case

Five accused persons of a murder case that took place in 1978 have been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case dates back to November 1978 when a person named Dinesh was murdered in Selhupur village.

His family registered a case against Kunwar Lal, Ayodhya Prasad, Ramavtar and others.

However, on April 23, 1979, Dinesh’s family and friends stormed Ayodhya Prasad’s house and killed the latter’s brothers Sarju, Shiv Prasad, Chotey and four-year-old grandson Bheem Singh.

Ayodhya Prasad, who was released on bail, filed a case of rioting and murder against 21 people in Bhognipur police station.

The trial was on for the past four decades at the additional district judge’s court, which finally sentenced Dhaniram, Vijay Bahadur, Batole, Vijay Narayan, Premchand to life imprisonment, while another accused was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

A fine of Rs 29,000 was also slapped on each of the convicts.

