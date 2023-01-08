INDIALIFESTYLE

UP: Five-yr-old boy swallows magnet while playing

A five-year-old boy, son of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, accidentally swallowed a magnet while playing.

The boy, Partha Sarthi, son of UP BJP general secretary Amarpal Maurya, was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) from where he was discharged after treatment.

“Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, my son accidentally swallowed a small piece of magnet while playing with it. Soon after, he started having trouble breathing and when we inquired about his well-being, he pointed to the packet of sweets where we found the other piece of magnet,” said Maurya.

“We have conducted the x-ray and found an inch long magnet in the boy’s stomach. There is no need for any surgery as the magnet will exit from the body through stool,” said Dr Vikram Singh, medical superintendent, RMLIMS.

He said, “Treatment will be required if the boy complains of pain. We will again conduct an X-ray to review his condition.”

