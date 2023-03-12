The Uttar Pradesh Forest department has planned to adopt the concept of ‘grow more and use more’ to give a push to wood-based industry and sustain environmental balance.

The state’s first ‘furniture hub’ is all set to come up in two-acre land areas in the NCR region.

According to additional chief secretary forest, Manoj Singh, “Now there will be no issue in giving new licenses. Investors can work in different segments of bamboo, certified timber, wood-based industry, ecotourism and even develop 5-star hotels in Amangarh and Ranipur tiger reserves.”

Forest department has received total investment proposals worth Rs 20,000 crore.

“Much of the timber goes out of state and comes back to us after processing. We wish to reverse this trend and here is the investment opportunity too. Wood is good, we can grow more and use more,” said Anupam Gupta, member secretary, state level committee, Wood Based Industry.

The state’s forest minister Arun Saxena has assured investors of ‘security, and respect’.

“There has been a change in UP under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier investors did not come to the state due to lack of law and order, but today they have security and protection. We would solve issues within and with other departments and investment will be safe,” said the minister.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest head of forest force, Mamata Sanjeev Dubey said, “There is no legal framework with Bamboo based industry. Our aim is to increase income and generate jobs without disturbing the environment.”

Srinivas Krishnaswamy, CEO Vasudha Foundation, pointed towards climate village concept where the villages will be developed under zero waste, zero plastic concept and dependent upon solar power.

The department was given an initial target of Rs 10,000 crore and it was achieved. The target was revised to Rs 15,000 crore and this time again the department exceeded it and got a total investment proposal worth Rs 20,000 crore.

Experts have suggested that “A change in the transit system is also required. First a single transit pass should allow movement of timber across the country and secondly start production of timber outside forest area with the help of farmers and certify them as non-forest product as this will help sale of products made from this wood across the world.”

20230312-090402