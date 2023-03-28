After serving a legal notice to Mohd Arif for ‘violating the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 (amended)’ by keeping a sarus with him for a year, senior forest officials in Uttar Pradesh seem to be having second thoughts on the issue.

Authorities have summoned Arif, who looked after the bird for a year, to explain his side at the office of the assistant conservator of forest in Gauriganj (Amethi) on April 2.

A senior forest official said, “The gesture of rescuing the bird will be considered while evaluating the merits of the case.

“Arif saved the life of the sarus. This gesture matters a lot even when he has been serviced notice that seeks explanation from him.”

According to the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 (amended), one cannot keep any wild animals with them.

“Arif rescued the sarus and treated it too. His only mistake is that he did not inform the forest staff. Whether one finds an injured human or a wild animal, you must report to the authorities,” said the official.

He further explained, “Birds contract diseases if they live with humans. In 15 days, an observation will be made to check if the bird is sick or ready to fly free. If all goes well, the bird will be set free in a sanctuary so that it could mate and live in its natural habitat.”

Meanwhile, D.N. Singh, divisional forest officer Amethi, said, “We have not broken the friendship between Arif and the bird. Sarus live in pairs but this one was alone and therefore, it is our responsibility to place the bird in its natural habitat so that it could lead a normal life.”

Arif told reporters that he never confined the bird.

“I found the bird injured and hence, gave it treatment and food. After the treatment, it kept coming back to me but I never kept it as a pet. It roamed freely for the entire day in the fields. Is it my mistake if the bird came to me for its food?” said Arif.

Arif found the injured bird in February 2022. He helped the sarus recover and soon, they developed a rare camaraderie.

Last month, the videos of the bird and Arif went viral on social media platforms.

20230328-134602