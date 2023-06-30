INDIA

UP: Former MLA’s son held over objectionable social media post

  A former MLA’s son has been arrested for purportedly sharing an objectionable post on a social media platform against Hindu Gods here.

Son of former MLA Muslim Khan and ex-chairperson of Alapur Nagar Panchayat, Abutallah Khan was arrested from his residence on Thursday following an FIR against him under section 67 of the IT Act.

Abutallah, a property dealer by profession in Badaun, has been sent to jail.

“There was unrest in society because of the post. After initial investigation, we arrested him,” Sub Inspector Anoop Singh said.

