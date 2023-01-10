INDIALIFESTYLE

UP: Four-year-old boy falls into borewell, rescue ops on

NewsWire
0
0

A four-year-old boy playing near an open borewell fell into it in the Kotla Sadat area in Hapur on Tuesday afternoon.

Family members and officials reached the spot as soon as the news spread. The boy is deaf and dumb and is unbale to respond.

District magistrate Medha Rupam said a rescue operation has started and attempts are being made to reach the boy.

“We have provided milk and oxygen to the child and night vision cameras have also been installed,” she said.

Local people said that the cover of the borewell was broken because of which the boy fell into it.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot and efforts are being made to rescue the child, who is stuck in the 40 feet deep borewell.

20230110-165401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First South Indian monk is Chief Vedic Acharya of Sanyasi Mahasabha

    VVIP chopper scam: Court grants bail to businessman Anoop Gupta

    Murder convict, out on parole, rapes woman on pretext of curing...

    Chasm between Kerala Guv and CM set to widen