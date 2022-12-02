INDIA

UP: Friends kill man after he steals tablet to buy drugs

NewsWire
0
0

A man was allegedly killed by two of his friends following a brawl over stealing and mortgaging an Android tablet belonging to one of the accused to buy drugs.

The body of the victim, identified as Anurag, was found in Bakshi Ka Talab area on November 20.

Qasim Abidi, deputy commissioner of police, north, said, “Anurag’s body, along with his motorcycle, was found on November 20 near Bakshi Ka Talab on Sitapur road. After the identification of the body by the locals, it was sent for a post-mortem.”

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

Based on the complaint made by the victim’s father, his friends Vishal Verma and Ajay Bhargava were taken into custody.

During interrogation, the two confessed that Anurag had mortgaged Ajay’s tablet to buy drugs.

This led to an altercation which soon turned violent and Anurag was hit on the head with a helmet. Later, the accused ran over the body with the victim’s motorcycle to make it look like an accident.

20221202-084603

