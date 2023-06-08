INDIA

UP gangster’s mortal remains consigned to flames in police security

The mortal remains of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was shot dead in a court room in Lucknow, were consigned to flames amid the tight security in Adampur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district.

The body of Jeeva was brought by the police and the last rites were performed by his son.

Jeeva’s wife Payal Maheshwari was not present.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of gangster Jeeva, said that 16 bullet entry and exit points in the body show that eight bullets were fired.

Six bullets hit Jeeva’s chest and two hit his hand, and he was brought dead to the Balrampur hospital.

