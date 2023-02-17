The Uttar Pradesh state legislature is gearing up for four by-elections in the coming weeks – two in the state Assembly and as many in the Legislative Council.

The Suar Assembly seat in Rampur has fallen vacant again with the disqualification of Abdullah Azam, son of Mohd Azam Khan, following his conviction in a 15-year-old case in Moradabad.

Bypoll will also be held on the Chhanbey Assembly seat in Mirazpur, following the demise of Apna Dal (S) MLA Rahul Kol earlier this month.

Two legislative council seats have also fallen vacant following the death of BJP legislator Banwari Lal Dohre and the resignation of BJP MLC Laxman Acharya who goes as Governor of Sikkim.

Both Dohre and Acharya were elected to the council from the UP Assembly quota.

While Dohre was to retire on July 6, 2028, Acharya, also a UP BJP vice-president, had his tenure till January 30, 2027.

The by-elections will again pit the BJP against the Samajwadi Party.

Given its strong strength in the Assembly, the BJP has a clear advantage and would sail through its MLC candidates easily.

BJP leaders said the party will not spare any effort to ensure it victory in Suar assembly seat.

Having broken Azam Khan’s dominance in Rampur by winning the Rampur Lok Sabha as well as the assembly seat in the by polls last year, BJP now has set its eye on Suar which Abdullah had been winning since 2017.

In 2022, Abdullah had defeated BJP ally Apna Dal (S) candidate Haider Ali, son of Congressman and a known baiter of Azam’s family, Kazim Ali Khan, by over 60,000 votes.

Abdullah had won the seat in 2017 by defeating BJP’s Laxmi Saini by over 53,000 votes.

But on both occasions, he faced disqualification from the UP Assembly – first because of an alleged anomaly in his birth certificate and then his conviction in the 15-year-old Moradabad incident.

The Chhanbey reserved seat had been won by Rahul Kol, son of former Roberstganj MP Pakauri Lal Kol, in 2017 and 2022 on Apna Dal ticket.

The Congress and BSP, sources said, may not contest the by elections.

20230217-133601