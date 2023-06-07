Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all flood control units should become functional in 51 districts, including one in Lucknow, from June 15.

The units will monitor the flood situation and ensure coordination between various agencies for carrying out relief and rescue work.

These will remain operational till at least October, in anticipation of any late monsoon flooding.

A government spokesperson said that all necessary arrangements for flood control have either been made or are in their final stages of completion.

District magistrates in 73 districts have also held meetings of the district steering groups to ensure coordination and cooperation.

Meanwhile, the government’s focus is on 24 extra sensitive districts and 16 sensitive districts which are prone to flooding.

The administration in these districts has been directed to stock up on essentials in case of any emergency.

“As per the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all 780 flood security committees have been set up.

Embankments which have been identified as sensitive and extra sensitive are being monitored regularly. Work of repair and rehabilitation on many embankments has been completed already,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, public representatives like MPs, MLAs, zila panchayat president, mayors and chairpersons of local bodies have been asked to carry out regular inspections of flood sensitive areas.

Each district has also been asked to draft its own disaster management protocol and train youth with the help of SDRF and NDRF.

Since 2017, 982 projects related to flood control have been completed in the state, including 282 in 2022-23.

Work is currently being carried out on 265 new schemes, seven related to dredging and 140 which were sanctioned earlier.

Work on more than 325 of these is more than 50 per cent complete. A wireless centre will be operated in the police headquarters during the monsoon season which will be used for smooth relay of information related to flooding and rescue work.

