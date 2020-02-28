UP gets WWF gift to fight forest fires

Pilibhit, March 2 (IANS) The Pilibhit Tiger reserve (PTR) in Uttar Pradesh has received a gift of three mist blowers from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) for protecting the forest from fires.

The mist blowers were gifted after fire alerts were sent from at least 184 spots last year by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) in Dehradun.

The fires were detected with the help of GPS (global positioning system).

Since most of the alerts came from Mala, Mahof and Barahi forest range areas, one mist blower each is being provided to the three places.

PTR field director H Rajamohan, meanwhile, said that he has directed all range officers of the five forest ranges to conclude fire line work by the end of this week.

The fire line work is an annual exercise that helps block forest fires from spreading from one part to another.

“Directions have also been issued to set up one crew station in each of all the 54 forest beats for prompt assembly of forest force personnel in case any fire is reported in the jungle. This will help fight fires promptly. The fire lines will be laid along all first and second roads in every forest beat,” he added.

Rajamohan said, “There is a high risk of fire, especially during wheat harvesting period, when farmers burn crop residue despite a ban in the fields near forest areas.

He pointed out that “Although, we constantly get fire alerts from the FSI, we have constituted special teams of trained forest personnel to maintain vigilance against any fire or smoke from the 100-foot high fire towers.”

Forest personnel have also been asked to clear fallen leaves and other organic matter which act as a catalyst in surface and underground fires in forest areas.

Naresh Kumar, project manager of the WWF, said that each of the mist blowers gifted to the PTR has 50 cc (cubic centimetre) capacity of spraying air under high pressure.

The prime function of this firefighting device is to blow away heaps of fallen dry leaves and organic litter from the ground to a considerable distance so as to completely check fire from spreading to the rest of the jungle parts. Water or chemicals can also be used for spraying when possible and if needed.

–IANS

amita/dpb