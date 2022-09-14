INDIA

UP: Girl faints after teacher scolds her for poor marks

A Class 9 girl student of a private school fell unconscious in the classroom after being allegedly scolded by a teacher for poor performance in an internal examination.

The girl’s father Pankaj Mishra said, “My daughter was physically fine when I dropped her at her school. In the afternoon, I received a call from school authorities, who informed me that my daughter was constantly crying and not able to speak. They insisted on sending her mother to pick her up. On reaching the school, she learnt that our daughter fell sick after being scolded and humiliated by a teacher. Later, my wife took her to a private hospital for a checkup. “

The girl’s father further alleged that the school teacher did not give any first aid to his daughter and when fellow students insisted, he gave her an antacid tablet.

School spokesperson Rishi Khanna said the child had scored zero in a subject in the unit test and panicked after seeing her marks.

“No teacher ever scolded her. In fact, teachers tried to calm her down, gave first aid with utmost care and affection. Later, her parents were informed and they took her home,” he added.

20220914-085004

