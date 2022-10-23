INDIA

UP: Girl slapped, threatened for refusing to withdraw case

A girl was allegedly sexually harassed and threatened with dire consequences by a man against whom she had lodged a case.

The incident occurred when the girl refused to withdraw the case, she had lodged against him in another matter.

The Sarojini Nagar police registered a case on Saturday.

The victim, a resident of Sarojini Nagar, had gone to Para for some work on October 13 and was waiting for a three-wheeler to return home when the accused, Vinay Chaurasia reached the scene on his scooter.

“He passed lewd comments and asked me to withdraw the case I had lodged against him earlier. I immediately boarded a three-wheeler to the lane near my house. But Vinay kept following me. I also phoned my brother about the incident,” she said.

She further alleged that Vinay forcibly stopped her in the lane near her house and caught hold of her hand.

“He slapped me twice, abused me and threatened to kill me and my family if I do not take back the case. I was scared thinking that he would kidnap me and screamed for help. Soon after my brother reached the scene and Vinay ran away,” she stated in her complaint.

