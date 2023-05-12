A 15-year-old girl has stopped going to school after being stalked by a 20-year-old local youth.

The accused had allegedly threatened to kill her parents if she did not accept his friendship.

The girl’s father has lodged a complaint in this regard with the police.

Superintendent of Police, Hardoi, Rajesh Dwivedi, said: “We have made teams and are checking CCTV footage and our informer network has also been activated to nab the youth.”

As per the FIR, the girl is a Class 8 student in a private school and had stopped going to the school for the last one month due to fear of the stalker.

The girl’s father has alleged that one Puneet Singh of Mohabbatpur village had been harassing his daughter every day when she goes to her school. This has been going on for the past five months.

“Last week he trained a country-made pistol at my daughter and threatened to kill us (both parents) if she did not enter into a relationship with him. He used to make video calls on her mobile,” the father said in the FIR.

He alleged that his daughter was so scared that she did not even write exams of Class 8.

SHO, Mallawan, Sheshnath Singh said efforts were on to trace the youth.

