UP girl suicide case: Minister’s son to undergo narco test

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the mysterious death of a school girl in Mainpuri in 2019, will now conduct a narco analysis test of a UP minister’s son.

The special court (POCSO) in Mainpuri granted permission for the test on Thursday. The test will be conducted within a month.

It may be recalled that a girl, studying in Class 11 in a Mainpuri school, was found dead on the campus on September 16, 2019.

Her family had raised apprehensions of rape and relevant sections were added in the case along with that for abetment to suicide.

A report was lodged against the then principal, warden of the hostel and two students. The then principal, Sushma Sagar, was arrested and presented before a court in Mainpuri in December 2021 and sent to jail.

On Thursday, the special court (POCSO) in Mainpuri allowed the SIT application and Ankur Agnihotri, son of UP cabinet minister and BJP MLA from Bhangaon (Mainpuri) Ram Naresh Agnihotri, will undergo narco test.

Ankur Agnihotri had been earlier subjected to DNA test also along with 500 others.

The Allahabad High Court, in September last year, had taken a stern view regarding the case. The investigation of the three-member SIT earlier constituted had remained inconclusive and the second SIT was constituted.

The Uttar Pradesh government had suspended three police officers after the high court’s observation.

The SIT had visited the school where the girl was found dead and examined the report of the first investigation, post-mortem examination report, DNA test and forensic findings and polygraph tests in the case.

Efforts to contact Minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri proved futile but his son Ankur Agnihotri has reportedly said that he was prepared for all tests and would go for narco test also because he had nothing to hide.

