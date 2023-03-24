Controversial ‘godman’ Santosh Singh Bhadauria a.k.a Karauli Baba has now announced that any journalist who wishes to do coverage of his ashram, will need to get accreditation from him.

The godman has issued a two-page form for this.

Karauli Baba’s ashram wants to grant the accreditation similar to the government cards issued to journalists for coverage of the President and Prime Minister.

The self-styled godman had landed in a soup after Noida-based doctor Siddharth filed a complaint accusing him and his supporters of assaulting him, on Monday.

A video of the February 22, 2023 showing interaction between the doctor and Baba has also gone viral since the registration of the FIR.

The police have initiated an investigation in the matter.

According to the police sources the investigating team is all set to record the statements of Karauli Baba after issuing notice to him.

DCP South Salman Taj Patil said: “Efforts are also being made to procure the CCTV footage of the day of the incident from the ashram. We will scan the CCTV footage to ascertain the accusations. Further action will be taken on the basis of the evidence.

“We will make the medical report of the complainant a part of the case. If the medical report is private, then legal opinion will be taken and will be included in the investigation. Statements of the doctor and his family will be recorded. If he does not come to Kanpur, the investigators will go to Noida to record his statement. Action will be taken further on the basis of the facts which come to the fore,” he added.

Siddharth, a native of Noida Sector-48, stated in his complaint that he was roughed up by the godman and his men when denied that he felt relieved after the godman’s treatment.

