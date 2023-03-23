INDIA

UP godman claims he can ‘stop’ Russia-Ukraine war

Self-styled godman, Karauli Baba a.k.a. Santosh Singh Bhadoria has claimed that he could stop the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine by erasing the memory of leaders of both countries.

“If I wish, I can stop the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine by erasing the memory of leaders of both countries,” he stated.

Santosh Bhadoria came to the limelight after one of his devotees accused the preacher of getting him assaulted by his supporters.

The reason was that the man did not witness the miracle promised to him by the Godman.

Police registered cases under sections 323, 504 and 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On Wednesday, the police also reached his ashram for inspection but did not register Bhadoria’s statement.

He said that he had been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) by the police during the Samajwadi Party government’s rule, stating that it was ‘political vendetta’.

Speaking on the incident of his devotee being beaten, Santosh Bhadoria said it was a ‘conspiracy’ and that the devotee — a doctor — was planted to tarnish his image. He said the doctor could be seen thanking him before leaving in the CCTV video.

When asked if he had the CCTV footage to support his claim, Bhadoria said that since CCTV data could be stored only for 14 days, he will not be able to provide the recordings.

