The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, on Monday, opened to acrimonious scenes created by the Opposition.

Samajwadi party members disrupted the Governor’s address to the joint session of the UP legislation by shouting slogans and waving placards.

As soon as Governor Anandiben Patel entered the Assembly to address the joint session, SP legislators began chanting ‘wapas jao’ and ‘go back’. They wailed and hollered to disturb the address.

The Governor, however, read out her address but nothing could be heard in the din.

From what could be heard, the Governor spoke on the successful Global investors Summit and the G20 meetings held in the state. She spoke of the development that had taken place in the state and also the crackdown on mafia and criminals.

The Governor left after completing her address and the opposition continued with its protests.

