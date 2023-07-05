INDIA

UP govt employees driving 2-wheelers without helmets to be marked absent

NewsWire
0
0

Government employees who drive two-wheelers and arrive for work without a helmet for the second time in a department will not be allowed entry and marked as absent.

The initiative is a part of the statewide campaign for road safety that is being held from July 17 to 31.

“On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the road safety fortnight will be organised on the basis of the action plan of the departments related to it, including, transport, home, public works department, medical and education department,” the government spokesman said.

A meeting of the district road safety committee will also be organised as part of the road safety fortnight. In this regard, a district road safety action plan will be prepared and sent to the transport commissioner by the end of the fortnight.

The aim of the campaign is to reduce the number of road accidents and resultant deaths by raising public awareness of traffic rules in the state.

It is noteworthy that as compared to last year, there has been an increase of 5.5 per cent in road accidents and 4.2 per cent in the number of deaths caused by it.

Officers from the relevant departments will also participate in the campaign. The office-bearers of buses, trucks, auto unions, and NGOs related to transport will be called, and their opinions solicited.

In schools, students will be administered an oath after school prayer to follow the rules while receiving information about road safety.

“Many events will be organised during the road safety fortnight. With the assistance of the Save Life Foundation, drivers will receive training in safe driving and first responder skills in all 75 districts during this time.

“A workshop related to basic and advanced life support will be organized for medical and paramedical students by the department of surgery and orthopaedics of the medical college on behalf of the department of medical education,” the spokesman said.

2023070534274

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bride calls lover to stop her wedding

    Singapore tourist held in Manali for sexually exploiting Russian

    Heavy rain lash China’s Chongqing, rivers flowing above warning level

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital